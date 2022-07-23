Give the structures of the following compounds.
g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane
h. tert-butyl chloride
Give the structures of the following compounds.
g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane
h. tert-butyl chloride
Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl
Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.
(a) CH3CHCFCH3
(b) (CH3)3CBr
(c) CH3CCl3
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
b. (CH3)3CBr
Give the structures of the following compounds.
a. methylene iodide
b. carbon tetrabromide