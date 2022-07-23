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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 2e,f
Chapter 6, Problem 2e,f

Give the structures of the following compounds.
e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane
f. isobutyl bromide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: For compound (e) 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane, start by identifying the parent chain. The parent chain is 'hexane,' which means it contains six carbon atoms in a straight chain.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain from 1 to 6, ensuring that the substituents (bromo, ethyl, and methyl) are assigned the lowest possible numbers. The bromine atom is attached to carbon 2, and the ethyl and methyl groups are also attached to carbon 2 and carbon 3, respectively.
Step 3: Draw the parent chain of six carbons and add the substituents. Place a bromine atom on carbon 2, an ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) on carbon 3, and a methyl group (-CH₃) on carbon 2.
Step 4: For compound (f) isobutyl bromide, recognize that 'isobutyl' refers to a four-carbon group with a branching pattern. The structure of isobutyl is CH₃-CH(CH₃)-CH₂-. Attach a bromine atom to the terminal carbon of the isobutyl group.
Step 5: Draw the structure of isobutyl bromide by combining the isobutyl group with the bromine atom. Ensure that the bromine is bonded to the terminal carbon of the isobutyl group, resulting in the correct structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and constructing the names of compounds like 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This concept is crucial for understanding how different structural forms, such as isobutyl bromide, can exist. Recognizing the variations in connectivity helps in visualizing and drawing the correct structures of organic compounds.
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Substituents and Functional Groups

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain, while functional groups are specific groups of atoms that impart characteristic properties to the molecules. In the case of 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane, recognizing the roles of bromine and ethyl/methyl groups is essential for constructing the correct structure and understanding the compound's reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane

h. tert-butyl chloride

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.

888
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl

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Textbook Question

Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.

(a) CH3CHCFCH3

(b) (CH3)3CBr

(c) CH3CCl3

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

b. (CH3)3CBr

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Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

a. methylene iodide

b. carbon tetrabromide

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