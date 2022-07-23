Halogenated Compounds

Halogenated compounds are organic molecules that contain one or more halogen atoms (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine) bonded to carbon. These compounds often exhibit unique reactivity patterns due to the electronegativity of halogens, which can influence the stability and reactivity of the molecule. Recognizing the halogen's role is essential for understanding the properties of methylene iodide and carbon tetrabromide.