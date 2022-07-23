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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 2g,h
Chapter 6, Problem 2g,h

Give the structures of the following compounds.
g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane
h. tert-butyl chloride

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for the given compounds. For cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane, 'cis' indicates that the substituents are on the same side of the cyclohexane ring. For tert-butyl chloride, 'tert-butyl' refers to a tertiary butyl group, which is a carbon atom bonded to three methyl groups and one chlorine atom.
Step 2: For cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane, start by drawing a cyclohexane ring. Label one carbon as position 1 and attach a fluorine atom to it. Then, label another carbon as position 3 and attach a fluoromethyl group (-CH₂F) to it. Ensure both substituents are on the same side of the ring to satisfy the 'cis' configuration.
Step 3: For tert-butyl chloride, begin by drawing a central carbon atom. Attach three methyl groups (-CH₃) to this central carbon to form the tert-butyl structure. Then, attach a chlorine atom to the central carbon to complete the molecule.
Step 4: Verify the stereochemistry for cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane. Ensure that both substituents (fluorine and fluoromethyl) are either both pointing up or both pointing down relative to the plane of the cyclohexane ring. This confirms the 'cis' configuration.
Step 5: Double-check the connectivity and bonding in both structures. Ensure that all atoms have the correct number of bonds (carbon with four bonds, hydrogen with one bond, etc.) and that the structures match the IUPAC names provided in the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where the spatial arrangement of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure differs. In the case of cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. Understanding this concept is crucial for accurately drawing the structure of compounds like cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They can exhibit various conformations due to the flexibility of the carbon-carbon bonds. Recognizing the properties and typical structures of cycloalkanes is essential for constructing the correct molecular representation of compounds such as cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (like chlorine, bromine, or fluorine) attached to a carbon atom. Tert-butyl chloride, for example, is a tertiary alkyl halide where the halogen is bonded to a carbon that is connected to three other carbon atoms. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkyl halides is key to drawing and analyzing compounds like tert-butyl chloride.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane

f. isobutyl bromide

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Textbook Question

Classify each compound as an alkyl halide, a vinyl halide, or an aryl halide.

888
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

b. (CH3)3CBr

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Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

a. methylene iodide

b. carbon tetrabromide

1354
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

c.

d.

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