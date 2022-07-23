Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (like chlorine, bromine, or fluorine) attached to a carbon atom. Tert-butyl chloride, for example, is a tertiary alkyl halide where the halogen is bonded to a carbon that is connected to three other carbon atoms. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkyl halides is key to drawing and analyzing compounds like tert-butyl chloride.