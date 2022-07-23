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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 3a
Chapter 6, Problem 3a

For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(a) (CH3)2CHCH2Cl

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound (CH3)2CHCH2Cl. Break it down into its components: the main chain, substituents, and the halogen group. The structure consists of a chlorine atom attached to a four-carbon chain, with two methyl groups attached to the second carbon.
Step 2: Determine the IUPAC name. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, which is four carbons long (butane). Number the chain so that the substituents and the halogen get the lowest possible numbers. The chlorine atom is attached to the first carbon, and there are two methyl groups on the second carbon. Combine these to form the IUPAC name.
Step 3: Determine the common name (if possible). For alkyl halides, the common name is derived by naming the alkyl group (based on the carbon chain excluding the halogen) followed by the halide. In this case, the alkyl group is isobutyl, and the halogen is chlorine.
Step 4: Classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide. Look at the carbon atom directly bonded to the halogen (chlorine). This carbon is attached to only one other carbon atom, making it a primary halide.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: The IUPAC name is determined based on the systematic naming rules, the common name is derived from the alkyl group and halogen, and the classification is based on the degree of substitution of the carbon bonded to the halogen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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Common Names

Common names are informal names used to identify chemical compounds, often based on historical or traditional usage rather than systematic rules. While IUPAC names are standardized, common names can vary by region and may not always reflect the compound's structure. Familiarity with common names can aid in recognizing widely used compounds in organic chemistry.
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Classification of Halides

Halides are classified based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached. Methyl halides have the halogen on a carbon with three hydrogens, primary halides on a carbon with two hydrogens, secondary halides on a carbon with one hydrogen, and tertiary halides on a carbon with no hydrogens. This classification is important for predicting reactivity and understanding the compound's behavior in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the structures of the following compounds.

e. 2-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylhexane

f. isobutyl bromide

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Give the structures of the following compounds.

g. cis-1-fluoro-3-(fluoromethyl)cyclohexane

h. tert-butyl chloride

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

b. (CH3)3CBr

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Give the structures of the following compounds.

a. methylene iodide

b. carbon tetrabromide

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

e.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds,

1. give the IUPAC name.

2. give the common name (if possible).

3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.

c.

d.

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