Step 3: Analyze part (b) of the problem. Compare the two structures provided in the image. For the first pair in part B, the compound with the allylic bromide (Br attached to a carbon adjacent to a double bond) will undergo solvolysis more rapidly due to the resonance stabilization of the allylic carbocation. For the second pair, the compound with the tertiary bromide will undergo solvolysis more rapidly due to the stability of the tertiary carbocation.