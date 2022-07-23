Textbook Question
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
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Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo solvolysis (in aqueous ethanol) more rapidly.
(c)
(d)
Show how each compound might be synthesized by the SN2 displacement of an alkyl halide.
e. H2C=CH—CH2CN
f. H—C≡C—CH2CH2CH3
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
a. sec-butyl chloride
b. isobutyl bromide
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(c)
(d)
Give two syntheses for (CH3)2CH—O—CH2CH3, and explain which synthesis is better.