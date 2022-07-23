Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from a substrate is crucial in determining the rate of S<sub>N</sub>2 reactions. Good leaving groups, such as halides (e.g., Cl<sup>-</sup>, Br<sup>-</sup>), stabilize the transition state and facilitate the reaction. The better the leaving group, the faster the reaction will proceed, as it can more readily dissociate from the substrate during the nucleophilic attack.