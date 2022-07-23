Substituent Effects

The nature of substituents on a carbon skeleton can significantly affect the reactivity of a compound in solvolysis. Halogens, such as bromine and chlorine, can influence the rate of reaction based on their electronegativity and the bond strength with carbon. For example, iodine is a better leaving group than chlorine due to its larger size and weaker bond, which can lead to faster solvolysis in compounds containing iodine.