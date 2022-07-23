Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(a)
(b)
When ethyl bromide is added to potassium tert-butoxide, the product is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
CH3CH2–Br + (CH3)3C–O–K+ → (CH3)3C–O–CH2CH3 ethyl bromide potassium tert-butoxide ethyl tert-butyl ether
a. What happens to the reaction rate if the concentration of ethyl bromide is doubled?
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo solvolysis (in aqueous ethanol) more rapidly.
(a) (CH3CH2)2CH—Cl or (CH3)3C—Cl
(b)
Show how each compound might be synthesized by the SN2 displacement of an alkyl halide.
e. H2C=CH—CH2CN
f. H—C≡C—CH2CH2CH3
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo the SN2 reaction faster.
(c)
(d)
Give two syntheses for (CH3)2CH—O—CH2CH3, and explain which synthesis is better.