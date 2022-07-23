Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(c)
(d)
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90°) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I–, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.
a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.
Using cyclohexane as one of your starting materials, show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(e)
Using cyclohexane as one of your starting materials, show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(a)
Strawberry growers have used large quantities of methyl bromide (b.p. 4 °C) to sterilize the soil before planting their crops. Like some of the freons, methyl bromide can diffuse up into the stratosphere, where it damages the protective ozone layer. Agricultural chemists have suggested using methyl iodide (b.p. 43 °C) as a replacement for methyl bromide. Why is methyl iodide likely to be more toxic to agricultural pests (and people) than methyl bromide? Why is methyl iodide less likely to reach the stratosphere than methyl bromide?