Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the substrate during a chemical reaction, taking with them the electrons from the bond they formed with the substrate. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure and can be a halide ion (like Br<sup>-</sup> in this case). The ability of a leaving group to leave easily is crucial for the success of S<sub>N</sub>2 reactions, as it influences the reaction rate and product formation.