Textbook Question
Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.
(b)
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Draw perspective structures or Fischer projections for the substitution products of the following reactions.
(b)
Two of the carbocations in Problem 6-42 are prone to rearrangement. Show how they might rearrange to more stable carbocations.
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(a)
(b)
Using cyclohexane as one of your starting materials, show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(c)
Predict the products of the following SN2 reactions.
(e)
(f)
Using cyclohexane as one of your starting materials, show how you would synthesize the following compounds.
(a)