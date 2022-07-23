S<sub>N</sub>2 Mechanism

The S<sub>N</sub>2 mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This reaction occurs in a single concerted step, leading to the formation of a new bond while breaking an existing one. The reaction rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it bimolecular.