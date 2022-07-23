Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo solvolysis (in aqueous ethanol) more rapidly.
(c)
(d)
Predict the compound in each pair that will undergo solvolysis (in aqueous ethanol) more rapidly.
(c)
(d)
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
a. What happens to the reaction rate if the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
Show how each compound might be synthesized by the SN2 displacement of an alkyl halide.
e. H2C=CH—CH2CN
f. H—C≡C—CH2CH2CH3
When ethyl bromide is added to potassium tert-butoxide, the product is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
CH3CH2–Br + (CH3)3C–O–K+ → (CH3)3C–O–CH2CH3 ethyl bromide potassium tert-butoxide ethyl tert-butyl ether
b. What happens to the rate if the concentration of potassium tert-butoxide is tripled and the concentration of ethyl bromide is doubled?
c. What happens to the rate if the temperature is raised?
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
b. What happens to the rate if the concentration of tert-butyl bromide is tripled and the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
c. What happens to the rate if the temperature is raised?
Give two syntheses for (CH3)2CH—O—CH2CH3, and explain which synthesis is better.