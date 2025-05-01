Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Rotational Position & Displacement definitions
12. Rotational Kinematics
15 Terms
1 student found this helpful
Physics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
752 Decks
- Mirror Equation quiz33. Geometric Optics15 Terms
- Refraction At Spherical Surfaces definitions33. Geometric Optics15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Refraction At Spherical Surfaces quiz33. Geometric Optics15 Terms
- Ray Diagrams For Lenses definitions33. Geometric Optics15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Ray Diagrams For Lenses quiz33. Geometric Optics15 Terms
- Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions33. Geometric Optics15 Terms1 student found this helpful
- Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations quiz33. Geometric Optics15 Terms
- Diffraction definitions34. Wave Optics10 Terms
- Diffraction quiz #134. Wave Optics12 Terms