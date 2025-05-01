Problem 23

A very long conducting cylinder (length ℓ) of radius R₀ (R₀ ≪ ℓ) carries a uniform surface charge density σ (C/m²). The cylinder is at an electric potential V₀. Determine the potential, at points far from the end, at a distance R from the center of the cylinder for

(a) R > R₀

(b) R < R₀.

(c) Is V = 0 at R = ∞ (assume ℓ = ∞ )? Explain. [Hint: Recall Gauss’s law.]