In a photocell, ultraviolet (UV) light provides enough energy to some electrons in barium metal to eject them from the surface at high speed. To measure the maximum energy of the electrons, another plate above the barium surface is kept at a negative enough potential that the emitted electrons are slowed down and stopped, and return to the barium surface. See Fig. 23–52. If the plate voltage is -3.02 V (compared to the barium) when the fastest electrons are stopped, what was the speed of these electrons when they were emitted?

<IMAGE>