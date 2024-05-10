25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
Problem 23.44
(II) A metal sphere of radius r₀ = 0.35 m carries a charge Q = 0.50 μC. Equipotential surfaces are to be drawn for 100-V intervals outside the sphere. Determine the radius r of
(a) the first,
