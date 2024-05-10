25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
Problem 23.83
Two point charges are fixed 4.0 cm apart from each other. Their charges are Q₁ = Q₂ = 6.5 μC and their masses are m₁ = 2.5 mg and m₂ = 3.5 mg.
(a) If Q₁ is released from rest, what will be its speed after a very long time?
