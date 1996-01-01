Inside a high-voltage lab, engineers have designed a storage container for electrical energy using a nonconducting sphere of radius r 2 that contains a concentric spherical cavity of radius r 1 . The material between r₁ and r₂ carries a uniform charge density ρ_E ( C/m³). Determine the electric potential V, relative to V = 0 at r = ∞, as a function of the distance r from the center for

(a) r > r₂