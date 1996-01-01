25. Electric Potential
Problem 23.38
(II) A thin rod of length 2ℓ is centered on the x axis as shown in Fig. 23–46. The rod carries a uniformly distributed charge Q. Determine the potential V as a function of y for points along the y axis. Let V = 0 at infinity.
<IMAGE>
