A thin flat disk of radius R₀ carries a total charge Q that is distributed uniformly over its surface. The electric potential at a distance x on the x axis is given by





V(x) = Q/ 2π∊₀R²₀ [(x² + R²₀) ¹⸍² - x] .





(See Example 23–10.) Show that the electric field at a distance x on the x axis is given by





E(x) = Q/2π∊₀R²₀ ( 1 - ( x / ( x² + R²₀))¹⸍² .





Make graphs of V(x) and E(x) as a function of x/R₀ for x/R₀ = 0 to 4. (Do the calculations in steps of 0.1.) Use Q = 5.0μC and R₀ = 10cm for the calculation and graphs.