Near the surface of the Earth there is an electric field of about 150 V/m which points downward. Two identical balls with mass m = 0.550 kg are dropped from a height of 2.00 m, but one of the balls is positively charged with q₁ = 650 μC, and the second is negatively charged with q₂ = -650 μC . Use conservation of energy to determine the difference in the speeds of the two balls when they hit the ground. (Neglect air resistance.)