Bacteria vary in size, but a diameter of 2.0 μm is not unusual. What are the volume (in cubic centimeters) and surface area (in square millimeters) of a spherical bacterium of that size?
A certain fuel-efficient hybrid car gets gasoline mileage of 55.0 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this car in Europe and want to compare its mileage with that of other European cars, express this mileage in km/L (L = liter).
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Key Concepts
Unit Conversion
Distance Conversion
Volume Conversion
Starting with the definition 1 in. = 2.54 cm, find the number of kilometers in 1.00 mile
The RDA for the trace element selenium is 0.000070 g/day. Express this dose in mg/day.
In the fall of 2002, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory determined that the critical mass of neptunium-237 is about 60 kg. The critical mass of a fissionable material is the minimum amount that must be brought together to start a nuclear chain reaction. Neptunium-237 has a density of 19.5 g/cm3. What would be the radius of a sphere of this material that has a critical mass?
How many nanoseconds does it take light to travel 1.00 ft in vacuum? (This result is a useful quantity to remember.)
According to the label on a bottle of salad dressing, the volume of the contents is 0.473 liter (L). Using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm, express this volume in cubic inches.