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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

The RDA for the trace element selenium is 0.000070 g/day. Express this dose in mg/day.

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1
Understand the relationship between grams and milligrams. There are 1000 milligrams in 1 gram.
Identify the given value in grams, which is 0.000070 g/day.
To convert grams to milligrams, multiply the given value by 1000. This is because 1 gram is equal to 1000 milligrams.
Set up the conversion equation: \( \text{milligrams/day} = \text{grams/day} \times 1000 \).
Substitute the given value into the equation: \( \text{milligrams/day} = 0.000070 \times 1000 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, converting grams to milligrams involves multiplying the given value by 1,000, since 1 gram equals 1,000 milligrams. This is essential for expressing the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of selenium in the desired unit.
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Trace Elements

Trace elements are minerals required by the body in very small amounts for various physiological functions. Selenium is one such trace element, important for antioxidant protection and thyroid function. Understanding the significance of trace elements helps in appreciating why precise dosages, like the RDA, are crucial for health.
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Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is the average daily intake level of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the requirements of most healthy individuals. It is a guideline used to ensure adequate nutrition and prevent deficiencies. Knowing the RDA helps in understanding the importance of the specified dose of selenium for maintaining health.
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