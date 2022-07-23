Textbook Question
For the two vectors and in the figure, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product .
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For the two vectors and in the figure, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product .
Find the vector product A x B (expressed in unit vectors) of the two vectors given in Exercise 1.38. What is the magnitude of the vector product? Given two vectors A = 4.00 i + 7.00j and B = 5.00 i − 2.00
For the two vectors A and B in Fig. E1.39, find the scalar product A · B
Given two vectors A = -2i + 3j + 4k and B = 3.00î + 1.00ĵ − 3.00k, find the magnitude of each vector.
Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.