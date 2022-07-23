Direction of a Vector

The direction of a vector indicates the orientation of the vector in space and is often expressed in terms of angles relative to a reference axis. In the context of the vector product, the direction of the resulting vector A x B is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if the fingers of the right hand curl from vector A to vector B, the thumb points in the direction of A x B. This concept is vital for visualizing and solving problems involving vector interactions.