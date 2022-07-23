Textbook Question
For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A x B
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For the two vectors in Fig. E1.35, find the magnitude and direction of the vector product A x B
You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?
Given two vectors A = 4i + 7j and B = 5i - 2j, find the magnitude of each vector.
In each case, find the x- and y- components of vector A: A = 11.2j - 9.91i
Find the vector product A x B (expressed in unit vectors) of the two vectors given in Exercise 1.38. What is the magnitude of the vector product? Given two vectors A = 4.00 i + 7.00j and B = 5.00 i − 2.00
Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.