Skip to main content
Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 22a
Chapter 1, Problem 22a

For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector sum A + B
Vector diagram showing vectors A and B with magnitudes and angles for adding vectors graphically.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of vector A and vector B. Vector A is 8.0 m along the negative y-axis, and vector B is 15.0 m at an angle of 30 degrees from the positive y-axis.
Break down vector B into its x and y components using trigonometry. The x-component of B is Bx = B * sin(30°) and the y-component of B is By = B * cos(30°).
Since vector A is along the negative y-axis, its components are Ax = 0 and Ay = -8.0 m.
Add the components of vectors A and B to find the components of the resultant vector R = A + B. Rx = Ax + Bx and Ry = Ay + By.
Calculate the magnitude of the resultant vector R using the Pythagorean theorem: |R| = sqrt(Rx^2 + Ry^2). Determine the direction of R by finding the angle θ with respect to the x-axis using θ = arctan(Ry/Rx).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition involves combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector. This can be done graphically using the head-to-tail method, where the tail of one vector is placed at the head of another. The resultant vector is drawn from the tail of the first vector to the head of the last vector, representing both magnitude and direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Vector Addition By Components

Magnitude and Direction

The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length, representing the quantity it describes, such as distance or force. The direction indicates the orientation of the vector in space, often expressed in degrees relative to a reference axis. Understanding both magnitude and direction is crucial for accurately representing and calculating vector quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Calculating Magnitude & Components of a Vector

Scale Drawing

A scale drawing is a representation of an object or scenario where the dimensions are proportionally reduced or enlarged to fit a specific scale. In vector addition, scale drawings allow for visualizing the vectors and their resultant by using a consistent scale to measure lengths and angles, making it easier to determine the resultant vector's magnitude and direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:54
Introduction To Temperature Scales
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many times does a human heart beat during a person's lifetime? How many gallons of blood does it pump?

1521
views
Textbook Question

For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector difference A − B.

2411
views
Textbook Question

Let θ be the angle that the vector A makes with the +x-axis, measured counterclockwise from that axis. Find angle θ for a vector that has these components: Ax = 2.00m, Ay = −1.00 m

2592
views
Textbook Question

You are using water to dilute small amounts of chemicals in the laboratory, drop by drop. How many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle?

1309
views
Textbook Question

A spelunker is surveying a cave. She follows a passage 180 m straight west, then 210 m in a direction 45° east of south, and then 280 m at 30° east of north. After a fourth displacement, she finds herself back where she started. Use a scale drawing to determine the magnitude and direction of the fourth displacement.

5495
views
2
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Four astronauts are in a spherical space station. If, as is typical, each of them breathes about 500 cm3 of air with each breath, approximately what volume of air (in cubic meters) do these astronauts breathe in a year?

1446
views
2
rank