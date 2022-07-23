How many times does a human heart beat during a person's lifetime? How many gallons of blood does it pump?
For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector difference A − B.
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Key Concepts
Vector Addition and Subtraction
Magnitude and Direction of Vectors
Scale Drawing Techniques
Compute the x- and y-components of the vectors A, B, C, and D in Fig. E1.24.
Let θ be the angle that the vector A makes with the +x-axis, measured counterclockwise from that axis. Find angle θ for a vector that has these components: Ax = 2.00m, Ay = −1.00 m
You are using water to dilute small amounts of chemicals in the laboratory, drop by drop. How many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle?
A spelunker is surveying a cave. She follows a passage 180 m straight west, then 210 m in a direction 45° east of south, and then 280 m at 30° east of north. After a fourth displacement, she finds herself back where she started. Use a scale drawing to determine the magnitude and direction of the fourth displacement.
For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector sum A + B