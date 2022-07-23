A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). What distance does the cat move during the first s? From to s?
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). Assuming that the cat started at the origin, sketch clear graphs of the cat's acceleration and position as functions of time.
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Acceleration
Position
If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, what is its initial speed as it leaves the ground?
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). What is the cat's acceleration at s? At s? At s?
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). Find the cat's velocity at s and at s.
If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, How long is it in the air?
A small block has constant acceleration as it slides down a frictionless incline. The block is released from rest at the top of the incline, and its speed after it has traveled m to the bottom of the incline is m/s. What is the speed of the block when it is m from the top of the incline?