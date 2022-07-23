A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). What distance does the cat move during the first s? From to s?
If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, what is its initial speed as it leaves the ground?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Gravitational Acceleration
Energy Conservation
If a flea can jump straight up to a height of m, How long is it in the air?
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street?
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
A small block has constant acceleration as it slides down a frictionless incline. The block is released from rest at the top of the incline, and its speed after it has traveled m to the bottom of the incline is m/s. What is the speed of the block when it is m from the top of the incline?
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). Assuming that the cat started at the origin, sketch clear graphs of the cat's acceleration and position as functions of time.