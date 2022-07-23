A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Draw - and - graphs for the car's motion between and s.
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Sketch graphs of versus , versus , and versus , for the time interval to s.
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Velocity and Acceleration
Graphical Representation of Motion
A race car starts from rest and travels east along a straight and level track. For the first s of the car's motion, the eastward component of the car's velocity is given by ( m/s3)t2. What is the acceleration of the car when m/s?
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). At what time is the velocity of the turtle zero?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval to s.
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.