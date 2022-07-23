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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 13e
Chapter 2, Problem 13e

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Sketch graphs of xx versus tt, vxv_{x} versus tt, and axa_{x} versus tt, for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=40t = 40 s.

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Understand the given position function: x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s²)t². This is a quadratic equation in terms of time, t, which describes the turtle's position along the x-axis.
To sketch the graph of x versus t, identify the type of curve. Since the equation is quadratic, the graph will be a parabola. Determine the vertex and intercepts by analyzing the coefficients and solving for x when t = 0 and when x = 0.
Find the velocity function, υx(t), by taking the first derivative of the position function x(t) with respect to time t. This will give you υx(t) = d(x(t))/dt = 2.00 cm/s − 2(0.0625 cm/s²)t.
Sketch the graph of υx versus t. The velocity function is linear, so the graph will be a straight line. Determine the slope and intercept by analyzing the coefficients of the velocity function.
Find the acceleration function, ax(t), by taking the derivative of the velocity function υx(t) with respect to time t. This will give you ax(t) = d(υx(t))/dt = −2(0.0625 cm/s²). Since the acceleration is constant, the graph of ax versus t will be a horizontal line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics Equations

Kinematics involves the study of motion without considering the forces that cause it. The position equation x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s²)t² describes the turtle's motion along the x-axis. This equation is a quadratic function of time, indicating that the turtle's motion includes both constant velocity and constant acceleration components.
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Velocity and Acceleration

Velocity is the rate of change of position with respect to time, and acceleration is the rate of change of velocity. For the given position function, the velocity function υx(t) can be found by differentiating x(t) with respect to time, resulting in υx(t) = 2.00 cm/s - (0.125 cm/s²)t. Similarly, the acceleration ax(t) is the derivative of velocity, yielding a constant ax(t) = -0.125 cm/s².
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Graphical Representation of Motion

Graphing the position, velocity, and acceleration as functions of time provides a visual understanding of the turtle's motion. The position graph x versus t is a parabola opening downwards, indicating deceleration. The velocity graph υx versus t is a straight line with a negative slope, and the acceleration graph ax versus t is a horizontal line, reflecting constant negative acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Draw vxv_x-tt and axa_x-tt graphs for the car's motion between t=0 t = 0 and t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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Textbook Question

A race car starts from rest and travels east along a straight and level track. For the first 5.05.0 s of the car's motion, the eastward component of the car's velocity is given by vx(t)=v_{x}(t)= (0.8600.860 m/s3)t2. What is the acceleration of the car when vx=12.0v_{x}=12.0 m/s?

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. At what time tt is the velocity of the turtle zero?

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Textbook Question

A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 55 min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.102.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?

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Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.

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