Velocity and Acceleration

Velocity is the rate of change of position with respect to time, and acceleration is the rate of change of velocity. For the given position function, the velocity function υx(t) can be found by differentiating x(t) with respect to time, resulting in υx(t) = 2.00 cm/s - (0.125 cm/s²)t. Similarly, the acceleration ax(t) is the derivative of velocity, yielding a constant ax(t) = -0.125 cm/s².