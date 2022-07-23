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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 13b
Chapter 2, Problem 13b

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. At what time tt is the velocity of the turtle zero?

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1
Start by understanding the given position function: x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s²)t². This function describes the turtle's position on the x-axis as a function of time.
To find the time when the velocity is zero, first determine the expression for velocity. Velocity is the derivative of the position function with respect to time. Differentiate x(t) to get v(t).
The derivative of x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s²)t² is v(t) = d(x)/dt = 2.00 cm/s − 2(0.0625 cm/s²)t.
Set the velocity function v(t) equal to zero to find the time when the velocity is zero: 0 = 2.00 cm/s − 2(0.0625 cm/s²)t.
Solve the equation 0 = 2.00 cm/s − 2(0.0625 cm/s²)t for t. This will give you the time at which the turtle's velocity is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves parameters such as position, velocity, and acceleration. In this problem, the turtle's position is given as a function of time, which allows us to derive its velocity and acceleration.
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Velocity

Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the rate of change of an object's position with respect to time. It is the first derivative of the position function with respect to time. For the turtle, the velocity function can be found by differentiating the given position function x(t) with respect to time t.
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Derivative

The derivative is a fundamental concept in calculus that measures how a function changes as its input changes. In physics, it is used to find rates of change, such as velocity and acceleration. To find when the turtle's velocity is zero, we take the derivative of the position function to get the velocity function and solve for when this derivative equals zero.
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Textbook Question

A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 55 min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.102.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Sketch graphs of xx versus tt, vxv_{x} versus tt, and axa_{x} versus tt, for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=40t = 40 s.

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Textbook Question

A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval t=0t = 0 to t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the xx-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x(t)=50.0x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.002.00 cm/s)tt − (0.06250.0625 cm/s2)t2t^2. Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.

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