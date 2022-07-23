An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points m apart in s. Its speed as it passes the second point is m/s. What is its acceleration?
In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Constant Acceleration
Unit Conversion
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Draw - and - graphs for the car's motion between and s.
An astronaut has left the International Space Station to test a new space scooter. Her partner measures the following velocity changes, each taking place in a -s interval. What are the magnitude, the algebraic sign, and the direction of the average acceleration in each interval? Assume that the positive direction is to the right.
(a) At the beginning of the interval, the astronaut is moving toward the right along the -axis at m/s, and at the end of the interval she is moving toward the right at m/s.
(b) At the beginning she is moving toward the left at m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at m/s.
(c) At the beginning she is moving toward the right at m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at m/s.
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of m/s ( mi/h) when it reaches the end of the -m-long ramp. What is the acceleration of the car?
The fastest measured pitched baseball left the pitcher's hand at a speed of m/s. If the pitcher was in contact with the ball over a distance of m and produced constant acceleration, what acceleration did he give the ball?
The human body can survive an acceleration trauma incident (sudden stop) if the magnitude of the acceleration is less than m/s2. If you are in an automobile accident with an initial speed of km/h ( mi/h) and are stopped by an airbag that inflates from the dashboard, over what distance must the airbag stop you for you to survive the crash?