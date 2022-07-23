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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 20a
Chapter 2, Problem 20a

In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at 73.1473.14 m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for 30.030.0 ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?

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1
Identify the known values: initial velocity (v₀) = 0 m/s (since the ball starts from rest), final velocity (v) = 73.14 m/s, and time (t) = 30.0 ms = 0.030 s.
Use the formula for acceleration under constant acceleration: a = (v - v₀) / t.
Substitute the known values into the formula: a = (73.14 m/s - 0 m/s) / 0.030 s.
Simplify the expression to find the acceleration: a = 73.14 m/s / 0.030 s.
The result from the simplification will give you the acceleration of the ball during the serve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics Equations

Kinematics equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. They relate displacement, initial velocity, final velocity, acceleration, and time. In this problem, the equation v = u + at is crucial, where v is the final velocity, u is the initial velocity, a is the acceleration, and t is the time.
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Constant Acceleration

Constant acceleration means that the rate of change of velocity is uniform over time. This simplifies calculations as the acceleration value remains the same throughout the motion. In this scenario, the ball's acceleration is constant while in contact with the racquet, allowing us to use kinematic equations effectively.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is essential for ensuring consistency in calculations. In this problem, time is given in milliseconds, which must be converted to seconds (1 ms = 0.001 s) to match the standard SI units used in kinematic equations. This ensures accurate computation of acceleration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points 70.070.0 m apart in 6.006.00 s. Its speed as it passes the second point is 15.015.0 m/s. What is its acceleration?

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A car's velocity as a function of time is given byvx(t)=α+βt2 v_x(t) = α + βt^2, where α=3.00α = 3.00 m/s and β=0.100β = 0.100 m/s3. Draw vxv_x-tt and axa_x-tt graphs for the car's motion between t=0 t = 0 and t=5.00t = 5.00 s.

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An astronaut has left the International Space Station to test a new space scooter. Her partner measures the following velocity changes, each taking place in a 1010-s interval. What are the magnitude, the algebraic sign, and the direction of the average acceleration in each interval? Assume that the positive direction is to the right.

(a) At the beginning of the interval, the astronaut is moving toward the right along the xx-axis at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end of the interval she is moving toward the right at 5.05.0 m/s.

(b) At the beginning she is moving toward the left at 5.05.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.

(c) At the beginning she is moving toward the right at 15.015.0 m/s, and at the end she is moving toward the left at 15.015.0 m/s.

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