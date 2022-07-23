A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at ?
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the bird's velocity and acceleration at t = 2.0 s.
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Key Concepts
Velocity in Two Dimensions
Acceleration in Two Dimensions
Direction of a Vector
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. (a) Sketch the path of the bird between t = 0 and t = 2.0 s.
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors of the bird as functions of time.
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are and , the - and - components of the car's velocity as functions of time?
A physics book slides off a horizontal tabletop with a speed of 1.10 m/s. It strikes the floor in 0.480 s. Ignore air resistance. Find the height of the tabletop above the floor.
A dog running in an open field has components of velocity vx = 2.6 m/s and vy = −1.8 m/s at t1 = 10.0 s. For the time interval from t1 = 10.0 s to t2 = 20.0 s, the average acceleration of the dog has magnitude 0.45 m/s2 and direction 31.0° measured from the +x–axis toward the +y–axis. At t2 = 20.0 s, what are the x- and y-components of the dog's velocity?