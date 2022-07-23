The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the bird's velocity and acceleration at t = 2.0 s.
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at ?
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Key Concepts
Velocity Vector
Acceleration Vector
Vector Magnitude and Direction
The coordinates of a bird flying in the xy-plane are given by x(t) = αt and y(t) = 3.0 m − βt2, where α = 2.4 m/s and β = 1.2 m/s2. Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors of the bird as functions of time.
A daring 510 N swimmer dives off a cliff with a running horizontal leap, as shown in Fig. E3.10. What must her minimum speed be just as she leaves the top of the cliff so that she will miss the ledge at the bottom, which is 1.75 m wide and 9.00 m below the top of the cliff?
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are and , the - and - components of the car's velocity as functions of time?
Crickets Chirpy and Milada jump from the top of a vertical cliff. Chirpy drops downward and reaches the ground in 2.70 s, while Milada jumps horizontally with an initial speed of 95.0 cm/s. How far from the base of the cliff will Milada hit the ground? Ignore air resistance.
A physics book slides off a horizontal tabletop with a speed of 1.10 m/s. It strikes the floor in 0.480 s. Ignore air resistance. Find the height of the tabletop above the floor.