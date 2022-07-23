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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 40b
Chapter 3, Problem 40b

The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows 35 m/s35\(\text{ m/s}\). The plane is in a 10 m/s10\(\text{ m/s}\) wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let xx be east and yy be north, and find the components of vP/E\(\overrightarrow{v}\)_{P/E} .

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First, identify the velocity of the plane relative to the earth, \( \mathbf{v}_{P/E} \), which is the vector sum of the plane's velocity relative to the air, \( \mathbf{v}_{P/A} \), and the wind's velocity relative to the earth, \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} \).
The plane's velocity relative to the air, \( \mathbf{v}_{P/A} \), is 35 m/s due south. In terms of components, this is \( \mathbf{v}_{P/A} = (0, -35) \) m/s, since it has no eastward component and a southward component.
The wind's velocity relative to the earth, \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} \), is 10 m/s toward the southwest. Southwest is 45 degrees from both south and west, so the components are \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} = (-10 \cos 45^\circ, -10 \sin 45^\circ) \) m/s.
Calculate the components of \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} \) using trigonometric identities: \( \cos 45^\circ = \sin 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \). Thus, \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} = (-10 \times \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}, -10 \times \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}) \) m/s.
Add the components of \( \mathbf{v}_{P/A} \) and \( \mathbf{v}_{A/E} \) to find \( \mathbf{v}_{P/E} \): \( \mathbf{v}_{P/E} = (0 + (-10 \times \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}), -35 + (-10 \times \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2})) \) m/s.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition is the process of combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector. In this context, the plane's velocity vector and the wind's velocity vector must be added to find the plane's actual velocity relative to the Earth. This involves breaking each vector into its components and summing them accordingly.
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Component Vectors

Component vectors are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically x and y. To solve the problem, the plane's southward velocity and the wind's southwest velocity must be expressed in terms of their eastward and northward components, using trigonometric functions like sine and cosine.
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Trigonometry in Physics

Trigonometry is used in physics to resolve vectors into components. For a vector at an angle, the cosine function helps find the adjacent side (x-component), and the sine function helps find the opposite side (y-component). In this problem, trigonometry is essential to determine the components of the wind's southwest direction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two piers, A and B, are located on a river; B is 1500 m downstream from A (Fig. E3.32). Two friends must make round trips from pier A to pier B and return. One rows a boat at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h relative to the water; the other walks on the shore at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.80 km/h in the direction from A to B. How much time does it take each person to make the round trip?


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Textbook Question

An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. If the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 320.0 km/h (about 200 mi/h), in which direction should the pilot head?

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Textbook Question

A canoe has a velocity of 0.40 m/s southeast relative to the earth. The canoe is on a river that is flowing 0.50 m/s east relative to the earth. Find the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the canoe relative to the river.

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Textbook Question

A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. How much time is required to cross the river?

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Textbook Question

The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows 35 m/s35\(\text{ m/s}\). The plane is in a 10 m/s10\(\text{ m/s}\) wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of vP/E\(\overrightarrow{v}\)_{P/E} (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.

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Textbook Question

A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. What is your velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?

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