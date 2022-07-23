Two piers, A and B, are located on a river; B is 1500 m downstream from A (Fig. E3.32). Two friends must make round trips from pier A to pier B and return. One rows a boat at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h relative to the water; the other walks on the shore at a constant speed of 4.00 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.80 km/h in the direction from A to B. How much time does it take each person to make the round trip?
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. Let be east and be north, and find the components of .
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Key Concepts
Vector Addition
Component Vectors
Trigonometry in Physics
An airplane pilot wishes to fly due west. A wind of 80.0 km/h (about 50 mi/h) is blowing toward the south. If the airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 320.0 km/h (about 200 mi/h), in which direction should the pilot head?
A canoe has a velocity of 0.40 m/s southeast relative to the earth. The canoe is on a river that is flowing 0.50 m/s east relative to the earth. Find the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the canoe relative to the river.
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. How much time is required to cross the river?
The nose of an ultralight plane is pointed due south, and its airspeed indicator shows . The plane is in a wind blowing toward the southwest relative to the earth. In a vector-addition diagram, show the relationship of (the velocity of the plane relative to the earth) to the two given vectors.
A river flows due south with a speed of 2.0 m/s. You steer a motorboat across the river; your velocity relative to the water is 4.2 m/s due east. The river is 500 m wide. What is your velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?