A hockey puck with mass kg is at rest at the origin () on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time a player applies a force of N to the puck, parallel to the -axis; she continues to apply this force until s. If the same force is again applied at s, what are the position and speed of the puck at s?
A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what is the mass of the box?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Frictionless Surface
Mass
You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what does the scale read?
A dockworker applies a constant horizontal force of N to a block of ice on a smooth horizontal floor. The frictional force is negligible. The block starts from rest and moves m in s. What is the mass of the block of ice?
A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large will the component perpendicular to the ramp be then?
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You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a -kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2.
A hockey puck with mass kg is at rest at the origin () on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time a player applies a force of N to the puck, parallel to the -axis; she continues to apply this force until s. What are the position and speed of the puck at s?