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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 22
Chapter 4, Problem 22

A small car of mass 380380 kg is pushing a large truck of mass 900900 kg due east on a level road. The car exerts a horizontal force of 16001600 N on the truck. What is the magnitude of the force that the truck exerts on the car?

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1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the forces acting on the car and the truck. The car exerts a force of 1600 N on the truck, and according to Newton's Third Law, the truck exerts an equal and opposite force on the car. This is the force we are solving for.
Step 2: Recognize that the car and truck are moving together as a system. Calculate the acceleration of the system using Newton's Second Law: \( F_{net} = (m_{car} + m_{truck}) \cdot a \), where \( F_{net} \) is the net force exerted by the car (1600 N), \( m_{car} \) is the mass of the car (380 kg), \( m_{truck} \) is the mass of the truck (900 kg), and \( a \) is the acceleration.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for acceleration \( a \): \( a = \frac{F_{net}}{m_{car} + m_{truck}} \). Substitute the values for \( F_{net} \), \( m_{car} \), and \( m_{truck} \) into the equation.
Step 4: Once the acceleration \( a \) is determined, calculate the force exerted by the truck on the car. Use Newton's Second Law for the car: \( F_{car} = m_{car} \cdot a \). This force is the reaction force exerted by the truck on the car.
Step 5: Apply Newton's Third Law to confirm that the magnitude of the force exerted by the truck on the car is equal to the force exerted by the car on the truck (1600 N), but in the opposite direction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Third Law of Motion

Newton's Third Law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This means that if one object exerts a force on a second object, the second object exerts a force of equal magnitude but in the opposite direction on the first object. In this scenario, the force exerted by the car on the truck will be matched by the force exerted by the truck on the car.
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Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs

Force and Mass

Force is defined as the interaction that causes an object to change its velocity, and it is calculated using Newton's second law, F = ma, where F is force, m is mass, and a is acceleration. In this problem, understanding the masses of both the car and the truck is essential to analyze the forces involved and how they interact with each other.
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Net Force and Acceleration

The net force acting on an object is the vector sum of all the forces acting on it, which determines its acceleration according to Newton's second law. In this case, the net force on the truck is influenced by the force exerted by the car, and understanding how these forces interact helps in determining the acceleration of both vehicles and the forces they exert on each other.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is g=1.81g = 1.81 m/s2. A watermelon weighs 44.044.0 N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?

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Textbook Question

A ball is hanging from a long string that is tied to the ceiling of a train car traveling eastward on horizontal tracks. An observer inside the train car sees the ball hang motionless. Draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the ball if the train is speeding up uniformly. Is the net force on the ball zero in either case? Explain.

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Textbook Question

At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is g=1.81g = 1.81 m/s2. A watermelon weighs 44.044.0 N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?

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Textbook Question

Crates AA and BB sit at rest side by side on a frictionless horizontal surface. They have masses mAm_{A} and mBm_B, respectively. When a horizontal force FF is applied to crate AA, the two crates move off to the right. Draw clearly labeled free-body diagrams for crate AA and for crate BB. Indicate which pairs of forces, if any, are third-law action–reaction pairs.

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Textbook Question

Boxes AA and BB are in contact on a horizontal, frictionless surface (Fig. E4.234.23). Box AA has mass 20.020.0 kg and box BB has mass 5.05.0 kg. A horizontal force of 250250 N is exerted on box AA. What is the magnitude of the force that box AA exerts on box BB?

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Textbook Question

World-class sprinters can accelerate out of the starting blocks with an acceleration that is nearly horizontal and has magnitude 1515 m/s2. How much horizontal force must a 55 55-kg sprinter exert on the starting blocks to produce this acceleration? Which body exerts the force that propels the sprinter: the blocks or the sprinter herself?

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