At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?
A small car of mass kg is pushing a large truck of mass kg due east on a level road. The car exerts a horizontal force of N on the truck. What is the magnitude of the force that the truck exerts on the car?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Third Law of Motion
Force and Mass
Net Force and Acceleration
A ball is hanging from a long string that is tied to the ceiling of a train car traveling eastward on horizontal tracks. An observer inside the train car sees the ball hang motionless. Draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the ball if the train is speeding up uniformly. Is the net force on the ball zero in either case? Explain.
At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?
Crates and sit at rest side by side on a frictionless horizontal surface. They have masses and , respectively. When a horizontal force is applied to crate , the two crates move off to the right. Draw clearly labeled free-body diagrams for crate and for crate . Indicate which pairs of forces, if any, are third-law action–reaction pairs.
Boxes and are in contact on a horizontal, frictionless surface (Fig. E). Box has mass kg and box has mass kg. A horizontal force of N is exerted on box . What is the magnitude of the force that box exerts on box ?
World-class sprinters can accelerate out of the starting blocks with an acceleration that is nearly horizontal and has magnitude m/s2. How much horizontal force must a -kg sprinter exert on the starting blocks to produce this acceleration? Which body exerts the force that propels the sprinter: the blocks or the sprinter herself?