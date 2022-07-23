At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What is the watermelon's mass on the earth's surface?
At the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the acceleration due to gravity is m/s2. A watermelon weighs N at the surface of the earth. What would be its mass and weight on the surface of Io?
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Key Concepts
Weight and Mass
Gravitational Acceleration
Calculating Weight on Different Celestial Bodies
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