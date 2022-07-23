Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E) that produces a net upward force of N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E) that produces a net upward force of N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large a force is necessary for the component parallel to the ramp to be N?
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To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.
Two dogs pull horizontally on ropes attached to a post; the angle between the ropes is °. If Rover exerts a force of N and Fido exerts a force of N, find the magnitude of the resultant force and the angle it makes with Rover's rope.