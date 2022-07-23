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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Two dogs pull horizontally on ropes attached to a post; the angle between the ropes is 60.0 60.0°. If Rover exerts a force of 270270 N and Fido exerts a force of 300300 N, find the magnitude of the resultant force and the angle it makes with Rover's rope.

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Step 1: Represent the forces exerted by Rover and Fido as vectors. Rover's force vector has a magnitude of 270 N, and Fido's force vector has a magnitude of 300 N. The angle between the two vectors is given as 60.0°.
Step 2: Use the formula for the magnitude of the resultant force when two vectors are at an angle: \( F_{R} = \sqrt{F_{1}^2 + F_{2}^2 + 2F_{1}F_{2}\cos\theta} \), where \( F_{1} \) and \( F_{2} \) are the magnitudes of the forces, and \( \theta \) is the angle between them.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula: \( F_{1} = 270 \, \text{N}, \, F_{2} = 300 \, \text{N}, \text{ and } \theta = 60.0° \). Calculate \( \cos\theta \) using \( \cos(60.0°) = 0.5 \).
Step 4: To find the angle \( \phi \) that the resultant force makes with Rover's rope, use the formula for the direction of the resultant vector: \( \tan\phi = \frac{F_{2}\sin\theta}{F_{1} + F_{2}\cos\theta} \). Substitute the values \( F_{1} = 270 \, \text{N}, \, F_{2} = 300 \, \text{N}, \text{ and } \theta = 60.0° \).
Step 5: Solve the equations step by step to find the magnitude of the resultant force \( F_{R} \) and the angle \( \phi \). Ensure proper handling of trigonometric functions and square roots during calculations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition is the process of combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector. In this scenario, the forces exerted by the dogs are vectors with both magnitude and direction. The resultant force can be found using the law of cosines or by breaking the vectors into their components and summing them.
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Law of Cosines

The law of cosines relates the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It is particularly useful in this problem to find the magnitude of the resultant force when two vectors are at an angle to each other. The formula is c² = a² + b² - 2ab*cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the two vectors.
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Resultant Force Direction

The direction of the resultant force can be determined using trigonometric functions, specifically the sine and cosine functions. By calculating the angle that the resultant makes with one of the original vectors, we can use the inverse tangent function to find this angle. This is essential for understanding how the combined forces act in relation to the individual forces.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E4.24.2. Find the xx- and yy-components of each of the three pulls.

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Textbook Question

Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E4.34.3) that produces a net upward force of 5.005.00 N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?

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Textbook Question

To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E4.24.2. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.

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