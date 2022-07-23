Step 2: Understand the concept of banking a curve. The angle of the banked curve is determined by ensuring that the centripetal force required for circular motion is provided entirely by the normal force and its components, without relying on friction. This is achieved using the formula: tan(θ) = v² / (r * g), where θ is the banking angle, v is the speed, r is the radius of the curve, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²).