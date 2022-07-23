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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 51
Chapter 5, Problem 51

In another version of the 'Giant Swing' (see Exercise 5.505.50), the seat is connected to two cables, one of which is horizontal (Fig. E5.515.51). The seat swings in a horizontal circle at a rate of 28.028.0 rpm (rev/min). If the seat weighs 255255 N and an 825825-N person is sitting in it, find the tension in each cable.
Illustration of a seat on a giant swing, showing angles and distances for calculating centripetal forces.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Calculate the total weight acting on the seat. The total weight is the sum of the weight of the seat (255 N) and the weight of the person sitting in it (825 N). This gives the total downward force due to gravity.
Step 2: Determine the centripetal force required for the circular motion. The seat swings in a horizontal circle with a radius of 7.5 m and a rate of 28.0 rpm. Convert the angular velocity from rpm to radians per second using the formula ω = (2π × rpm) / 60. Then, calculate the centripetal force using the formula F_c = m × r × ω², where m is the total mass (derived from the total weight using m = W / g), r is the radius, and ω is the angular velocity.
Step 3: Resolve the forces acting on the system. The tension in the angled cable (T₁) has both vertical and horizontal components. The vertical component of T₁ balances the total weight, while the horizontal component of T₁, along with the tension in the horizontal cable (T₂), provides the centripetal force.
Step 4: Use trigonometric relationships to express the components of T₁. The vertical component is T₁ × cos(θ), and the horizontal component is T₁ × sin(θ), where θ = 40°. Set up equations for vertical and horizontal force balance: T₁ × cos(θ) = total weight and T₁ × sin(θ) + T₂ = centripetal force.
Step 5: Solve the system of equations to find the tensions T₁ and T₂. Use the values calculated for total weight, centripetal force, and the angle θ to solve for T₁ and T₂ algebraically.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In the context of the 'Giant Swing', this force is provided by the tension in the cables and is essential for maintaining the circular motion of the seat. The centripetal force can be calculated using the formula F_c = m * v^2 / r, where m is the mass, v is the tangential speed, and r is the radius of the circular path.
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Tension in Cables

Tension is the force exerted along a cable or rope when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. In this scenario, the tension in the cables must balance both the gravitational force acting on the seat and the centripetal force required for circular motion. The angle of the cable also affects the distribution of tension, necessitating the use of trigonometric functions to resolve the forces into their components.
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Equilibrium of Forces

In physics, equilibrium occurs when all the forces acting on an object are balanced, resulting in no net force and no acceleration. For the seat in the 'Giant Swing', this means that the vertical components of the tension must equal the weight of the seat and the person, while the horizontal components must provide the necessary centripetal force. Analyzing the forces in equilibrium allows for the calculation of the tension in each cable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel in Yokohama, Japan, has a diameter of 100100 m. Its name comes from its 6060 arms, each of which can function as a second hand (so that it makes one revolution every 60.060.0 s). Find the speed of the passengers when the Ferris wheel is rotating at this rate.

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Textbook Question

The 'Giant Swing' at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable 5.005.00 m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point 3.003.00 m from the central shaft (Fig. E5.505.50). Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of 30.0°30.0° with the vertical.

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