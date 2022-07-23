A pickup truck is carrying a toolbox, but the rear gate of the truck is missing. The toolbox will slide out if it is set moving. The coefficients of kinetic friction and static friction between the box and the level bed of the truck are 0.355 0.355 and 0.650 0.650 , respectively. Starting from rest, what is the shortest time this truck could accelerate uniformly to 30.0 30.0 m/s without causing the box to slide? Draw a free-body diagram of the toolbox.