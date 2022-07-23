A 45.0 45.0 45.0 -kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds 313 313 313 N. Then you must reduce your push to 208 208 208 N to keep it moving at a steady 25.0 25.0 25.0 cm/s. Suppose you were performing the same experiment on the moon, where the acceleration due to gravity is 1.62 1.62 m/s2.

(i) What magnitude push would cause it to move?