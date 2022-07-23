Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the acceleration of the system.
Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the tension in ropes and .
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Tension in Ropes
System of Connected Objects
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What would be the speed of the ice at the bottom if the motion were opposed by a constant friction force of N parallel to the surface of the ramp?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Draw two free-body diagrams: one for each block.