Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the acceleration of the system.
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.
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Key Concepts
Force and Newton's Second Law
Weight and Gravitational Force
Impulse and Momentum
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.
Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the tension in ropes and .
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight , does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.