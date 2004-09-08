Impulse and Momentum

Impulse is the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. It is equal to the product of the average force and the time duration over which the force acts. In the context of the capsule's crash, the impulse experienced by the capsule can be used to determine the average force exerted by the ground, as it relates to the change in the capsule's velocity from its impact speed to zero.