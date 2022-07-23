Textbook Question
A -kg box moving at m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.
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A -kg box moving at m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find its maximum height.
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find the rock's speed just as it left the ground.