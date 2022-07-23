A -kg box moving at m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find its maximum height.
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Key Concepts
Work-Energy Theorem
Kinetic Energy
Potential Energy
A -kg book is sliding along a rough horizontal surface. At point it is moving at m/s, and at point it has slowed to m/s. How much work was done on the book between and ?
Two tugboats pull a disabled supertanker. Each tug exerts a constant force of N, one west of north and the other east of north, as they pull the tanker km toward the north. What is the total work they do on the supertanker?
A -kg rock is sliding on a rough, horizontal surface at m/s and eventually stops due to friction. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the rock and the surface is . What average power is produced by friction as the rock stops?
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find the rock's speed just as it left the ground.