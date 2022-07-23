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Ch 06: Work & Kinetic Energy
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 06: Work & Kinetic EnergyProblem 24b
Chapter 6, Problem 24b

You throw a 3.003.00-N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is 15.015.0 m above the ground, it is traveling at 25.025.0 m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find its maximum height.

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Step 1: Start by identifying the given values and the work-energy theorem. The work-energy theorem states that the net work done on an object is equal to its change in kinetic energy. Here, the rock has a weight of 3.00 N, an initial velocity of 25.0 m/s at a height of 15.0 m, and we need to find its maximum height.
Step 2: Calculate the mass of the rock using its weight and the acceleration due to gravity. The formula is \( m = \frac{W}{g} \), where \( W \) is the weight (3.00 N) and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²).
Step 3: Use the work-energy theorem to relate the kinetic energy and potential energy at the given height (15.0 m) to the maximum height. The total mechanical energy at any point is conserved, so \( KE_{initial} + PE_{initial} = PE_{max} \). Kinetic energy is given by \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), and potential energy is given by \( PE = mgh \).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equations. At 15.0 m, calculate the kinetic energy using \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \) and the potential energy using \( PE = mgh \). Add these to find the total mechanical energy.
Step 5: At the maximum height, the rock's velocity is zero, so all the mechanical energy is converted into potential energy. Use \( PE_{max} = mgh_{max} \) and solve for \( h_{max} \) by rearranging the equation to \( h_{max} = \frac{E_{total}}{mg} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work-Energy Theorem

The work-energy theorem states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In this context, the work done by the gravitational force as the rock ascends can be calculated, and this work will equal the difference between the kinetic energy at the height of 15.0 m and the kinetic energy at the maximum height.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is mass and v is velocity. In this problem, the rock's kinetic energy at 15.0 m can be determined using its speed of 25.0 m/s, which will help in applying the work-energy theorem to find the maximum height.
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Potential Energy

Potential energy, particularly gravitational potential energy, is the energy stored in an object due to its height above a reference point, calculated as PE = m * g * h, where g is the acceleration due to gravity and h is the height. As the rock rises, its potential energy increases, and at its maximum height, all kinetic energy will have converted into potential energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 6.06.0-kg box moving at 3.03.0 m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant 7575 N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.

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Textbook Question

A 1.501.50-kg book is sliding along a rough horizontal surface. At point AA it is moving at 3.213.21 m/s, and at point BB it has slowed to 1.251.25 m/s. How much work was done on the book between AA and BB?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A 20.020.0-kg rock is sliding on a rough, horizontal surface at 8.008.00 m/s and eventually stops due to friction. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the rock and the surface is 0.2000.200. What average power is produced by friction as the rock stops?

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Textbook Question

You throw a 3.003.00-N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is 15.015.0 m above the ground, it is traveling at 25.025.0 m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find the rock's speed just as it left the ground.

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