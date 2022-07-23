A factory worker pushes a -kg crate a distance of m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is . What is the total work done on the crate?
A factory worker pushes a -kg crate a distance of m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is . How much work is done on the crate by this force?
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Key Concepts
Work
Friction
Constant Velocity
A factory worker pushes a -kg crate a distance of m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is . What magnitude of force must the worker apply?
A factory worker pushes a -kg crate a distance of m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is . How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?
A factory worker pushes a -kg crate a distance of m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is . How much work is done on the crate by friction?