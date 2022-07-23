Work

Work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where W is work, F is the force, d is the distance, and θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. In this scenario, since the force is applied horizontally and the crate moves horizontally, θ is 0 degrees, simplifying the calculation to W = F × d.