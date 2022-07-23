Textbook Question
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
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A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
A spring of negligible mass has force constant N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for J of potential energy to be stored in it?
Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length m that makes an angle of with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.