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Ch 07: Potential Energy & Conservation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 07: Potential Energy & ConservationProblem 1a
Chapter 7, Problem 1a

In one day, a 7575-kg mountain climber ascends from the 15001500-m level on a vertical cliff to the top at 24002400 m. The next day, she descends from the top to the base of the cliff, which is at an elevation of 13501350 m. What is her change in gravitational potential energy on the first day?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for gravitational potential energy, which is given by: U = mgh, where U is the gravitational potential energy, m is the mass of the object, g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), and h is the height above a reference point.
Step 2: Calculate the change in gravitational potential energy for the first day. The change in gravitational potential energy is given by: ΔU = mg(hf - hi), where hf is the final height and hi is the initial height.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The mass of the climber is 75 kg, the acceleration due to gravity is 9.8 m/s², the initial height is 1500 m, and the final height is 2400 m.
Step 4: Perform the subtraction for the height difference: hf - hi = 2400 - 1500 m. This gives the height difference.
Step 5: Multiply the mass, acceleration due to gravity, and the height difference to find the change in gravitational potential energy: ΔU = 75 × 9.8 × (2400 - 1500). This will give the change in gravitational potential energy for the first day.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (GPE) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula GPE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth), and h is the height above a reference point. In this scenario, the climber's change in height directly affects her GPE.
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Change in Height

The change in height is a critical factor in determining the change in gravitational potential energy. It is calculated by subtracting the initial height from the final height. In the given problem, the climber ascends from 1500 m to 2400 m, resulting in a height change of 900 m, which is essential for calculating the GPE change.
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Mass and Weight

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms. Weight, on the other hand, is the force exerted by gravity on that mass, calculated as weight = mass × gravity. In this problem, the climber's mass of 75 kg is used to determine the gravitational potential energy change as she ascends the cliff.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A spring of negligible mass has force constant k=800k = 800 N/m. How far must the spring be compressed for 1.201.20 J of potential energy to be stored in it?

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Textbook Question

Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 2020 m that makes an angle of 45°45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30°30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.

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Textbook Question

The maximum height a typical human can jump from a crouched start is about 6060 cm. By how much does the gravitational potential energy increase for a 7272-kg person in such a jump? Where does this energy come from?

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